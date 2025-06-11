Police Officer Arrested Over Alleged Involvement In Electricity Cable Theft

Three individuals, including an Inspector in the Nigeria Police Force named Innocent Ishaku, have been apprehended in Makurdi, Benue State, for allegedly vandalising electricity cables in the Demekpe area.

The incident took place at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10.

According to Daily Post, community vigilantes caught Ishaku at the scene, while his two accomplices, Isa and Mohammed, both recognised members of the community residing within the premises of a car dealer, Alhaji Dash, initially escaped but were subsequently arrested following Ishaku’s confession.

Ishaku is said to have admitted to being stationed in Benue for the last 10 years after being transferred from Abuja.

He also acknowledged his involvement in numerous cable thefts, particularly in the Wadata area.

Naija News understands that items recovered included several electrical cables, F connectors, and a police identification card with Ishaku’s name and photograph (ID number 309976).

The suspects have been transferred to the D Division Police Station in Makurdi.

The Head of Corporate Services at Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) in Makurdi, Dr. Adakole Elijah, confirmed the situation and expressed concern regarding the increasing incidents of vandalism.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, stated that she was not yet informed about the arrest but assured that she would verify the information and provide updates.