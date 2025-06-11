A former member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South to restore unity and attract key figures, such as the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, back to the fold.

Naija News reports that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and other G5 members met on Monday and advocated that the PDP zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region of the country.

Supporting the position, Yusuf, a member of the Nyesom Wike group within the PDP, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, warned the main opposition party to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region or risk ruin.

Yusuf expressed conviction that Peter Obi will likely join the party if the ticket is zoned to the South.

He said, “No single politician can win an election without collective goodwill. Zone to the South and see what will happen, but if we continue this trajectory and continue to progress in error, we are postponing the doomsday.

“If today, the PDP ticket is zoned to the South, I have a conviction Peter Obi will be more comfortable coming to PDP, but if it’s not zoned and the dynamics and dialectics of primaries are allowed to play, he might not, just like he moved when it was not zoned and guaranteed a vice presidency. PDP should do the right thing first.”