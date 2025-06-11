Oyo Gov’t Postpones Adire Carnival, Exhibition

Governor Seyi Makinde’s government of Oyo State has declared the postponement of the Adire Carnival and Exhibition within the state.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, made this announcement in a statement issued by his colleague from the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Naija News understands that the event was initially planned for Friday, June 20, 2025.

Olatunbosun stated that the decision was taken to ensure that the carnival and exhibition adhere to global best practices, operate smoothly, and provide the rich, immersive experience that both the residents of the state and esteemed guests anticipate.

He indicated that a new date would be communicated in due time, and all stakeholders, along with the public, will be appropriately informed.

The commissioner clarified that the administration led by Governor Seyi Makinde remains committed to promoting, preserving, and developing Culture and Tourism throughout the state.

He said, “As outlined in the Omituntun 2.0 Roadmap for Sustainable Development, the State Government recognises tourism as a vital driver of economic growth, job creation, and internally generated revenue.

“The state has successfully hosted a variety of vibrant cultural and tourism-based events, including the World Twins Festival, World Egungun Festival, World Tourism Day, Iyake International Festival, Oyo State International Tourism Summit, and the Aso-Ofi Festival.”

Olatubosun added that these initiatives have boosted the local economy, empowered residents, and attracted both national and international attention to the State.

“The Aso-Ofi Festival, in particular, has achieved remarkable success, prompting a government-backed policy encouraging civil and public servants to incorporate Aso-Ofi into their dress code. This policy has revitalised indigenous textile production and further cemented the state’s reputation as the Manchester of Indigenous Textile Production.

“In continuation of these efforts, the State Government, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in partnership with BIZRAIT and Adire Odua, planned the Adire Carnival and Exhibition to showcase and celebrate indigenous textile craftsmanship.

“However, in our collective quest to deliver an event of the highest standard—reflective of the state’s esteemed cultural status—it has become necessary to postpone the event, originally scheduled for Friday, 20th June 2025,” the Commissioner noted.

He appreciated the immense support and understanding of all partners, participants, and the general public as the team works toward hosting an even more impactful event.