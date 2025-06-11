Oliseh Says Africa Has No Reason To Fear Any Team After Senegal Win Over England

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has declared that African football has come of age and no longer needs to fear any opponent on the global stage.

Oliseh made the bold assertion while reacting to Senegal’s stunning 3-1 victory over England in an international friendly match held at the City Ground on Tuesday.

The result marked a historic milestone, as Senegal became the first African nation to defeat the Three Lions of England.

Senegal’s triumph came courtesy of goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly. England’s captain, Harry Kane, managed to pull one back for the hosts, but it proved insufficient against a dominant performance from the African champions.

Taking to his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, Oliseh highlighted the significance of the result and emphasized the changing dynamics of international football.

“The introduction of the European Nations League eliminated almost all possible international friendly match windows,” he noted. “That, in my opinion, is the only reason teams like England do not get beaten often by African teams.”

The former Nigerian international and football analyst added, “The gap is no longer that significant, unlike in the 80’s. Africa has no reason to fear any team in the world anymore!”

Senegal’s win has ignited renewed optimism about Africa’s chances in global tournaments, as many analysts now view African teams as serious contenders against traditional football powerhouses.

England will look to bounce back in their next match against Andorra in a World Cup qualifier scheduled for September, while Senegal prepare to face Sudan in their own qualifying campaign.