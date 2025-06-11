Obidient Movement Has Been Reborn – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that the struggle for a new Nigeria continues.

Speaking on Tuesday after the launch of a book in Abuja titled OBI: The Political Change Agent, written by the veteran journalist, Ike Abonyi, the former Anambra State Governor said the struggle for a new Nigeria is not a personal one, but about the future of the children and the soul of the country.

Peter Obi, after the event, declared the rebirth of the Obidient Movement, saying that apart from the book presentation, the Abuja event served as an occasion to mark the rebirth of the Obidient Movement.

Naija News reports the Obidient Movement is a term used to describe the supporters of Obi and his aspiration to emerge as the President of Nigeria.

Obi emphasized the need for the votes of the citizens to count during elections rather than subjecting electoral outcomes to the manipulations of a few.

The Labour Party chieftain noted that Nigeria is at a critical crossroad and citizens must continue to believe i the possibility of a better country.

“Today, in Abuja, along with several other notable persons, I attended the presentation of the book titled OBI: The Political Change Agent, written by the respected journalist Ike Abonyi, former Group Political Editor of ThisDay Newspapers and the founding Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper.

“Ike Abonyi did a very good job chronicling not just a political journey, but a call for transformational leadership rooted in competence, capacity character, and compassion.

“The event was also used to mark the rebirth of the Obidient Movement, an organic body formed by Nigerians who are delirious of creating a new Nigeria.

“The keynote speaker at the occasion, Prof Sam Amadi, who spoke on the inevitability of a new Nigeria, provoked thoughts on how and why a new Nigeria is inevitable.

“At the event, I reiterated what I have always stood for, that our votes must count and that democracy must reflect the will of the people, not the manipulation of a few.

“Nigeria is at a critical crossroads, and the need for sincere, accountable leadership has never been greater. The fight is not about personal ambition, it is about the future of our children, the integrity of our institutions, and the soul of our nation.

“We must continue to believe in a new Nigeria, one built on justice, equity, and service to the people.

“A new Nigeria is POssible,” Obi wrote in a statement via his 𝕏 account.