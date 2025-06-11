Nasarawa United’s Anas Yusuf Wins ₦3.6 Million As NPFL Top Scorer

Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United is the winner of the Eunisell Boot Award after he emerged as the top scorer in the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, netting an impressive 18 goals.

The award ceremony will take place on Friday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, where Anas Yusuf will receive a cash prize of ₦3.6 million, in line with the award’s reward structure of ₦200,000 per goal.

Yusuf’s remarkable performance this season not only secured him national acclaim but also made him the second Nasarawa United player to clinch the top scorer award, following in the footsteps of Sunusi Ibrahim, who won the award in 2019.

Fans and analysts have lauded Yusuf for his clinical finishing and consistency, which played a crucial role in his team’s performance and in elevating the competitiveness of the NPFL.

Note that Yusuf’s effort helped Nasarawa United to finish 12th in the just concluded NPFL campaign after recording 14 wins, 10 draws, and 14 defeats. They ended the season with 52 points, seven points away from the 4th spot.

Since its inception in 2018, the Eunisell Boot has honoured the league’s most prolific scorers, including Junior Lokosa (2018, Kano Pillars), Sunusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh (2019, Nasarawa United and Enyimba), Israel Abia (2020, Rangers), and Chijioke Akuneto (2022, Rivers United).