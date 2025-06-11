Manchester City Sign Tijjani Reijnders From AC Milan

Manchester City have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for an initial fee of £46.5 million, the Premier League club confirmed.

Tijjani Reijnders, a 26-year-old Netherlands international has penned a five-year contract, becoming City’s fourth signing of the summer.

He joins left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, midfielder Rayan Cherki, and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as part of a major squad reinforcement ahead of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup later this month.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” Reijnders said in his unveiling. “City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.

“Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.”

Reijnders arrives at the Etihad following an impressive season with AC Milan, where he scored 15 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions and was named Serie A’s Midfielder of the Season.

Despite being capped 22 times by the Netherlands, he was an unused substitute in their recent 8-0 victory over Malta.

His arrival comes at a crucial time for Guardiola’s side, who are aiming to bounce back from a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

With long-serving midfielder Kevin De Bruyne departing the club, Reijnders is expected to play a central role in reshaping the heart of City’s midfield.

City had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as a potential De Bruyne replacement but opted against meeting the German club’s £127 million asking price.

Instead, the club has spent a combined £108 million on Reijnders, Cherki, and Ait-Nouri. All four new signings are eligible to feature in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

Manchester City will begin their campaign on June 18 against Moroccan champions Wydad AC in Philadelphia.