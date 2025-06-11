Makinde, Wike Clash Deepens As PDP Crisis Worsens Ahead Of 2025 Convention

The internal struggle for control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated into a direct standoff between Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the duo were once close allies who now find themselves on opposing sides of the party’s deepening crisis.

Makinde and Wike were central figures in the now-defunct G-5 alliance that opposed Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential bid, backing President Bola Tinubu instead.

But relations have since soured, with Makinde now aligning with PDP national leadership while Wike leads a faction demanding sweeping changes in the party.

The two camps are split over key issues, particularly the position of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, whose reinstatement has been fiercely contested.

The Wike group, supported by former G-5 members — including Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu — wants Anyanwu retained, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

However, Makinde, along with Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Peter Mbah of Enugu, has rejected Anyanwu’s reinstatement and is backing Sunday Ude-Okoye as the preferred replacement.

Their position aligns with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which has scheduled the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for June 30 and the national convention for August.

Wike Pushes Back

In a move seen as an attempt to reassert influence, Wike convened a meeting of his loyalists in Abuja on Monday — notably without Makinde — to demand the party zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South and formally recognise Anyanwu as National Secretary.

“In the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal character principles and respect for our party constitution, the party must make an unequivocal announcement, zoning its presidential candidate to the South in the 2027 general election,” the Wike group stated.

The communique also challenged the legitimacy of any NEC or convention meeting not convened by Anyanwu: “Only the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, can issue notices of meetings… All notices not issued by him and actions founded on them… are null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Wike’s camp is also reportedly pushing for a postponement of the August convention — a move party insiders say is aimed at buying time to consolidate power before 2027.

PDP Leaders React

Several senior party figures have dismissed the push to delay the convention.

Chief Olabode George, a PDP Board of Trustees member, said the NEC meeting would proceed as planned.

“Nobody owns this party, no matter who the heck you are… These guys (Wike-led group) should calm down. Let the decision come from NEC,” George said.

Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, another BoT member and former National Secretary, described Wike’s latest actions as consistent with his apparent alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Imagine someone who claims to still be in the PDP but intends to support the presidential candidate of the ruling party in 2027 — what could be worse than that?” Tsauri asked.

He added that the party leadership should have expelled Wike long ago, saying: “The constitution already provides for disciplinary action, including expulsion. That should have been done by now.”

Former PDP South-West Vice Chairman, Eddy Olafeso, also challenged Wike’s interpretation of party rules, particularly regarding Anyanwu’s position.

“I don’t know exactly where he is getting his interpretations of the Constitution… and the Supreme Court judgment from,” he said.

However, National Organising Secretary, Capt Umar Bature (retd.), backed Wike’s stance, confirming that Anyanwu’s recognition is in line with the Supreme Court ruling.

South-West, Bauchi Chapters Distance Themselves

Reacting to Monday’s meeting, Oyo PDP spokesman Michael Ogunsina told The PUNCH it held no weight in the party’s affairs.

“The meeting is alien and strange to the structure of our party… It’s just Wike and his committee of followers and friends having a gist,” Ogunsina stated.

He added that Governor Makinde was meeting with the PDP reconciliation committee chair, Senator Bukola Saraki, at the same time Wike’s group was convening in Abuja.

From Bauchi, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Dayyabu Ciroma, said any decision on postponing the convention rests with national leadership, not state chapters.

“We don’t have the right to deny or grant any recommendations of national affairs,” he told The PUNCH.