Kevin De Bruyne Set For Napoli Move As Leroy Sané Rejects Bayern Extension

Belgian midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, is set to join Italian champions, Napoli, while German winger, Leroy Sané, has turned down a contract extension at Bayern Munich and is now close to a shock move to Galatasaray.

De Bruyne to Napoli: Deal Done

Napoli have landed a blockbuster signing as Kevin De Bruyne has given the final green light to complete a move to the Serie A giants.

The two-year deal, with an option for a third, has been agreed, and medicals along with final formalities are expected to be completed in the coming days.

This marks a massive coup for Napoli, who are looking to rebuild and reassert their dominance in Italy and Europe.

De Bruyne, one of the most creative and consistent midfielders in the world, is expected to bring leadership, vision, and top-tier experience to the Neapolitan side.

Sané Set to Exit Bayern, Galatasaray Confident

Meanwhile, in Munich, Leroy Sané has made a decisive move regarding his future. The 29-year-old winger has rejected an improved contract extension offer from Bayern Munich and will leave the club on a free transfer.

The news has sent ripples through Europe, with several clubs expressing interest. However, Turkish champions Galatasaray appear to be leading the race.

Sources close to the Turkish club reveal that the board and president are confident of securing Sané’s signature, with optimism high that a final agreement is near.

Should the move materialize, it would be one of the biggest transfers in Turkish football history and a clear statement of Galatasaray’s growing ambition on the European stage.