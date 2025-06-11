Oshiomhole: ‘We Maintain Zero-tolerance Stance On Violence’ – Air Peace Condemns Terminal Disruption

The management of Air Peace has condemned what it described as the “unruly and disruptive conduct” of a prominent Nigerian politician, following a scene at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The airline, in a statement posted on its official 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) account, accused the politician of assaulting staff and forcibly shutting down the Zulu Terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) after missing his scheduled flight to Abuja.

According to Air Peace, the politician arrived at the Zulu Hall of the terminal at 6:10 AM, just 20 minutes before the scheduled 6:30 AM departure of Flight P47120 to Abuja.

By that time, the airline said, boarding had already closed, and the flight departed as scheduled in line with its on-time departure policy.

Naija News had earlier reported that former Edo State Governor and serving Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, in a viral video online, was spotted obstructing the Zulu Terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

Air Peace stated, “Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance.

“He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.”

The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, caused major disruptions to airport operations, affecting several other passengers scheduled for various flights.

Air Peace stated that it had to activate a contingency plan, redirecting affected passengers through an alternate terminal to ensure uninterrupted travel.

“We are deeply saddened that such a high-profile figure displayed conduct so unbecoming and disruptive to fellow passengers and our personnel,” the airline said.

Reiterating its stance, the airline emphasised that no individual, regardless of status, is above the rules governing aviation operations.

The statement further reads, “Air Peace maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence or any form of aggression against our staff and passengers.

“Aviation operations are bound by strict timelines and safety protocols, and we remain committed to upholding these standards while delivering safe and timely services to the Nigerian public.”

The airline concluded by urging all passengers to remain civil and respectful while engaging with aviation staff and processes.

It concluded, “Air Peace continues to stand for discipline, integrity, and respect for due process. No individual, no matter how influential, is above these values.”