‘It Got So Bad’ – Daddy Freeze Opens Up About Business Collapse After Criticizing Nigerian Pastors

Controversial Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has recounted losing 100% of his Master of Ceremonies (MC) business due to criticism of Nigerian pastors.

Naija News reports that Daddy Freeze made this known in an interview with Stephen Akintayo on the Leadership podcast.

Speaking about how his MC business collapsed, Daddy Freeze explained that he was earning ₦1.5 million per event at the time the dollar was valued at ₦150.

He said the situation had worsened over the last two years, adding that he had never received any MC job since 2019.

He said, “When I came after the Nigerian pastors, at the initial stage, I lost 100% of my business. It got so bad for like two years. I used to MC and my rates were high, I used to charge N1.5m when the dollar was N150.

“Because of my rate, I used to get booked for $10,000 like once in two months. A revenue of at least $60, 000 annually from just one aspect of my business, and it went away. Since 2019 till now I haven’t got an MC job.

“I had one gig, but after they paid upfront and the flier went viral, people said they were not going to attend the event. And the guy had to call and inform me, and when I told him that we had already agreed, he said if it is about the upfront payment, you can keep it”.