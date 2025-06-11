‘I Am Ready To Lay Down My Life For APC’ – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared his unwavering loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, saying he is ready to lay down his life to secure victory for the party in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Kalu, who spoke to journalists at his Igbere country home on Monday, expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insisting that the President’s performance so far is enough to win the hearts of Nigerians.

“APC is strong in Abia. Like I said in my interview, I am ready to lay down my life for the party.

“I am a member of the party and a strong one at that. I am APC to the core. That’s why APC is strong in Abia North,” Kalu stated.

The former Senate Chief Whip reaffirmed that the APC in Abia is preparing to repeat its past electoral successes in the state, particularly for the President.

“Our party will work hard to deliver the President in the state. We have done it in the past, and we will do it again in 2027,” he said confidently.

Kalu also weighed in on the current economic challenges in the country, stating that the economy needs time to recover and assured that President Tinubu is making the right moves to stabilise the naira and improve living conditions.

“The economy needs time to bounce back. The President is working to ensure that the economy bounces back,” he added.