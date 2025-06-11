Ekiti State Governor’s Aide Resigns

A member of the Ekiti State Waste Management Board, Wale Ade-Oba, has announced his resignation from serving under Governor Biodun Oyebanji‘s administration.

Ade-Oba criticised Governor Oyebanji, pointing out what he refers to as a lack of significant progress despite considerable budgetary allocations to the administration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ade-Oba declared his intention to stop collaborating with the Oyebanji-led government and expressed his support for the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Mr. Kayode Ojo, whom he characterised as a visionary leader capable of transforming Ekiti State.

He asserted that the governor’s frequent absences from the state and his pursuit of what he described as an “unclear agenda” have led to ineffective governance.

The statement reads: “I am writing to share with you a decision that may surprise many. As you know, I’ve been serving as an appointee under the current administration led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji. However, after much reflection, I have decided to join forces with Engr. Kayode Ojo, is a leader with a vision for a better Ekiti.

“I believe the administration hasn’t delivered meaningful development to many local government areas, including mine, Irepodun/Ifelodun.

“Our party members are being overlooked and undervalued despite their hard work and dedication to the party’s success. Instead, opposition party members who did not contribute to our victory are being appointed to key positions, while our loyal supporters are being ignored.

“The governor is often out of the state, pursuing unclear agendas, and this absence is felt in the lack of productivity under the present administration. I believe it’s time for a change.

“Engr. Kayode Ojo’s leadership style and vision for Ekiti resonate with me. I believe his administration would prioritize the needs of our people, recognize the efforts of our party members, and drive development across all local government areas.

“I am making this change because I want to be part of a government that truly serves the people of Ekiti and values the contributions of its loyal supporters. I’m willing to work towards a brighter future for our state, and I invite you all to join me on this journey.”