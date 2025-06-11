Edo Enjoying Massive Infrastructural Development Because Of Tinubu – Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has credited the infrastructural developments in Edo to his government’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okpebholo stated that his administration’s intervention on the Benin-Iruekpen Federal Government road has decreased travel time to 45 minutes.

The governor, who recently traversed the road, conveyed his pleasure and satisfaction regarding the advancements made in minimising travel time for commuters using this route.

Governor Okpebholo, who appeared visibly content with the accomplishments, remarked that the intervention has considerably shortened travel time between Benin City and Iruekpen in the Esan West Local Government Area.

“Until now, you can spend days on this road to get to Iruekpen, but today it will only take you 45 minutes because the road is now smooth and better,” the Governor said.

“Edo State is enjoying massive infrastructural development because the state keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The president’s love for the people of Edo State has ensured that we receive the dividends of democracy through practical governance,” Okpebholo was quoted as saying in a press release made available to Naija News on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The governor’s emphasis on practical governance and development is evident in the progress made on the road project.

“My administration has embarked on practical governance that all will see, feel, and experience. With the completion of this project, the state will continue to enjoy the benefits of improved infrastructure, and the people will reap the rewards of good governance,” Okpebholo emphasised.

The Governor thanked the people of Edo State for trusting him with their votes and assured them of more developmental projects across the three senatorial districts.

“I get my strength to work tirelessly from the people because they are the reason I am occupying this position today as governor of Edo State,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to serving the people, Okpebholo said: “Before I became the governor of Edo State, I already knew why I was seeking the position, which was to serve the people and that is my focus. To develop the entire state and also make the welfare of Edo people my priority.”

The representative of the construction company, Engr. Bajwa Mohd said the road has significantly improved the travel experience for commuters, reducing the transit period for journeys from Benin City to Ekpoma.

“The road is smoother now, and the transit period has reduced for a journey from Benin City to Ekpoma as travelers enjoy their trip now,” Moh’d said.

“Governor Okpebholo’s administration has been working tirelessly to improve the state’s infrastructure, and the progress made on the Benin/Ekpoma/Auchi road is a testament to the government’s commitment to development. The people of Edo State can look forward to a smoother, safer, and more efficient travel experience,” he added.