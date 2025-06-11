Civil Service To Transition To Paperless System By December – FG Announces

The Federal Government declared on Wednesday that the Nigerian Civil Service will transition to a completely paperless system by December 2025.

Naija News reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, made this announcement during a briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 African Public Service Day and Civil Service Week.

During her address at the event, Walson-Jack stated that this initiative aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025, which is scheduled to wrap up by the year’s end.

She said, “Even before I assumed office, the OHCSF had already gone paperless. We are now working to accelerate this transformation across all MDAs.

“Just last week, I was at the Federal Ministry of Health to launch their Enterprise Content Management Systems, making them the 11th ministry to go paperless. The rest are at varying stages of implementation.

“We have engaged partners to help fund digital transitions in some of the ministries. The race to December 31, 2025, is on, and with hard work and God’s grace, the Nigerian Civil Service will be fully paperless by December 31, 2025.”

Walson-Jack elaborated on the events planned to celebrate the 2025 African Public Service Day and Civil Service Week.

She added that a recent fact-finding trip to Singapore was part of the groundwork intended to elevate Nigeria’s civil service and draw international engagement for the forthcoming events.

As she explained, the trip, backed by the United Nations Development Programme, included 20 State Heads of Service and was aimed at comparing best practices from around the world to improve Nigeria’s public service performance.

“The study tour to Singapore was the first major activity we undertook under the collaboration between the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Heads of Service of the 36 states and the FCT.

“The idea was born out of our ongoing collaboration, where we share ideas and knowledge across federal and state levels,” Walson-Jack added.