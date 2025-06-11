VIDEO: Drama As Oshiomhole Shuts Down Lagos Airport Terminal After Missing His Flight

There was drama on Wednesday morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos after the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, compelled the closure of the Zulu Terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), having arrived late for his flight to Abuja.

In what some netizens have described as a blatant exhibition of political entitlement and a lack of concern for public inconvenience, the senator representing Edo North was seen in a viral video exchanging words with airport staff.

According to SaharaReporters, sources at the airport revealed that Oshiomhole obstructed the entrance to the Zulu Terminal of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) after arriving at the terminal significantly past the scheduled departure time of his flight.

Naija News understands that Oshiomhole was supposed to take an early morning Air Peace flight, with a departure time set for 6:30 am.

Sources at the airport, however, reported that the senator completely blocked the entrance to the terminal, refusing to move despite numerous requests from the terminal manager.

Watch the video clip below:

Eyewitness accounts revealed that instead of taking responsibility for his tardiness, the senator obstructed the terminal’s entrance, causing a traffic jam that left many passengers stranded and delayed.

Sources indicated that the terminal manager’s repeated attempts to resolve the disruption were met with stubborn refusal from Oshiomhole, necessitating intervention from the regional manager.

A management meeting was quickly organised to appease the senator and persuade him to permit normal operations to resume.

Witnesses characterised the situation as chaotic and embarrassing for airline and airport personnel, who were observed imploring the senator to de-escalate the conflict.

Air Peace, the airline scheduled to transport the senator to Abuja, declined to accommodate him, citing his late arrival and strict adherence to check-in regulations.

“He missed the flight. That’s the simple truth. He wanted them to delay the flight for him, but Air Peace refused,” a source familiar with the incident told reporters.

“Oshiomhole blocked the terminal entrance completely until the regional manager came to resolve the issue. The terminal manager made all attempts to resolve it, but Oshiomhole rebuffed everything so he could not resolve the issue,” a source said.

“There was a management meeting called to beg Oshiomhole. He disrupted flights by shutting down the Zulu Terminal. The situation was so tense that a management meeting was hurriedly convened to plead with the senator to step aside so that operations could resume.”