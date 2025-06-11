Brazil Book 2026 World Cup Ticket With Win Over Paraguay In Ancelotti’s First Victory

Brazil have officially secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay at the Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, marking their first win under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The result not only confirmed Brazil’s place at next summer’s finals but also extended their dominant home record against Paraguay to six consecutive wins.

Coming off a disappointing goalless draw against Ecuador in his debut match, Ancelotti demanded a stronger performance from his side.

The Italian tactician made three changes to the starting lineup, including the return of winger Raphinha. However, Brazil struggled in attack, displaying a lack of fluidity in the final third throughout the first half.

The hosts’ first real chance came in the 30th minute when Vinicius Junior failed to convert a square pass from Matheus Cunha.

Paraguay, who were content to absorb pressure, almost shocked the home crowd when a speculative scissor kick from Juan Cáceres deflected just wide of Alisson Becker’s goal.

Paraguay’s disciplined defence eventually began to wear down as halftime neared. Brazil nearly broke the deadlock when Gabriel Martinelli delivered a precise cross to Cunha at the back post. Rather than heading directly at goal, Cunha attempted a cushioned header back into the danger zone, but it was intercepted.

Just before the break, he capitalised on a defensive lapse after Raphinha drew three defenders out of position. Pouncing on the loose ball, Cunha squared it for Vinicius, who made no mistake from close range to give Brazil a 1-0 lead.

The second half saw Brazil maintain pressure but lack a clinical edge. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes came closest with a clever lob that forced a reflex save from Paraguay goalkeeper Gatito Fernández.

Despite their growing confidence, Paraguay was unable to capitalise on Brazil’s missed chances, although Júnior Alonso came close with a header over the bar following a chaotic long throw.

Fernández again proved vital in keeping Paraguay in the match, pulling off sharp saves to deny both Raphinha and Guimaraes late on.

But one goal proved enough for Brazil, who now celebrate qualification with two matches to spare – despite having only two wins in their last six qualifiers.

For Paraguay, the loss ends a 10-match unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying. However, Gustavo Alfaro’s men remain in strong contention for a spot at the 2026 tournament and require just one more point from their remaining two matches to seal a long-awaited return to the World Cup stage since their last appearance in 2010.