Al-Qaeda Leader Calls For Trump, VP Vance, Elon Musk, Others’ Assassination

A top commander of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, has issued a chilling call for the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and other prominent American figures.

Naija News gathered that this is according to a video posted Tuesday on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter).

The footage, shared by Simon Ateba, Chief White House Correspondent and founder of The Daily Letter, shows the AQAP leader inciting violence against U.S. political and business leaders in retaliation for America’s strong support of Israel.

In the video, al-Awlaki urges Muslims in the United States—regardless of origin—to avenge what he claims are crimes committed against Palestinians and Islam.

“We call on all Muslims in America… revenge, revenge,” he said. “Do not consult anyone about killing infidel Americans… Go after the scum of the earth and its greatest criminals. That is Trump… JD Vance… Elon Musk. Go after their families or anyone close to politicians of the White House.”

The U.S. State Department has previously placed a $6 million bounty on al-Awlaki, who is wanted for orchestrating multiple terror plots and inciting violence globally.

His latest threats come amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns over domestic radicalization. The message also referenced recent antisemitic attacks and praised previous failed assassination attempts on Trump in 2024—one in July during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and another in September near his Florida residence.

These threats appear to validate security concerns raised by Trump and his allies, who have repeatedly warned of increased terror risks. In response, Trump had enforced a controversial travel ban affecting citizens from 12 predominantly Muslim countries.

Neither the U.S. State Department nor the Secret Service has issued an official response to the video as of press time.