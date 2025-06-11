2027: Wike’s Proposition For Southern Presidency Stirs Division Among PDP Leaders

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed divergent views on the position of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some concerned stakeholders of the party, that the party’s 2027 presidential ticket should be zoned to the South.

Naija News reports that Wike and a concerned stakeholders’ group had met in Abuja on Monday and called for the PDP 2027 presidential ticket to be zoned to the South.

They also backed the reaffirmation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

Reacting to the meeting organised by Wike and the G-5 governors, a former House of Representatives member, Jones Onyereri, in a chat with Vanguard, criticised the recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, stating it was not properly organised.

Onyereri berated Samuel Anyanwu for failing to issue a notice to members about the meeting.

He said, “The issue is that it (NEC) wasn’t properly convened. According to Section 47, subsections 1, 2, 1, 3, and 5, or thereabouts, it’s clearly stated that only the National Secretary has the authority to send out correspondence on behalf of the party.

“The National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, didn’t issue any notice to members about the meeting. He even wrote to confirm that the meeting had been cancelled. So, I believe that’s the crux of the matter, it wasn’t properly convened.

“Eminent stakeholders from across the country have reaffirmed that Senator Anyanwu is the duly elected and substantive National Secretary. A communiqué has been issued to that effect. Additionally, we’ve always emphasised that the PDP must adhere to its constitution, which supports the principle of zoning.”

On the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South, Onyereri said, “In this regard, we’ve always stated that the zoning for the 2027 presidential election should favour the South. That was included in the communiqué, which was read out yesterday (Monday).”

On his part, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP and a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Bode George, called for caution, else they would be discussing their secrets with the enemy.

He said, “We have a functional national executive of the party and we do not discuss family matters in the marketplace. A meeting is scheduled for June 30 and so, everyone must be quiet about the details of what we want to discuss at that meeting. I want to appeal that this is not the way we run our party, otherwise, we will be discussing our secrets with the enemy. This is becoming too nasty and I urge all of them to their fire and wait for the next NEC meeting.”

Similarly, the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, in an interview with the aforementioned publication, said the position of the Wike-led ‘Concerned Stakeholders’ group aligns with the party’s official stance.

He remarked, “What they said in the communique is it different from what the party believes in? I don’t think so.

“The secretaryship position is clear. I know that some people are being deliberately mischievous. It’s a very clear position of the law and the party stands at risk if we do not abide by that law.”