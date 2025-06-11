2027 Coalition: You Need To Learn From Tinubu – Sowunmi Tells Atiku

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has disagreed with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the manner in which he is organizing an opposition coalition for the 2027 election.

Sowunmi submitted that it is wrong of Atiku to be working on a coalition that doesn’t have the PDP as its base.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with TVC, the former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State urged Atiku to take a lesson from President Bola Tinubu on how to form a coalition.

He held that Tinubu built a coalition without leaving his party, and Atiku, instead of forming a coalition with another political platform, should coalesce opposition politicians into the PDP.

Sowunmi believes Atiku, having benefited from the PDP as a former Vice President and getting the party’s presidential ticket twice, should not seek to form a coalition that will not have the PDP as its base.

He said, “I’ve always said to people, people love with their hearts. I love atiku with my bones. But I can’t help him against himself. You can’t run vice presidency on PDP two times with Obasanjo, get presidential candidate on that same party two times. I don’t agree with him that the next best thing is to be shopping for…(a platform) If you want a coalition, why are you not coalescing them into your party?

“Look at your rival, your friend. You guys started together. At best, even if you want to say he’s building a coalition is he not coalescing opponents into his place”? Sowunmi asked.

The former spokesperson for Atiku’s presidential campaign, who met Tinubu in Lagos recently, also showered praises on the President for always making everybody feel welcome and important, irrespective of their political affiliations.

His words: “That guy (Tinubu) is something oh, he has this uncanny ability to make everybody individually feel special. It doesn’t matter whether you are a former foe or a president’s friend, every moment you share with him, I don’t know how he does it, though you’re going to leave the place feeling that you matter, feeling that he gets it, feeling that what you guys are talking about is important. And there’s something about him, when he gives you his word, he will say something like ‘ko le ye’, meaning that to the best of human ability, it will stand.”