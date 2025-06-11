2027: ‘Coalition To Remove You Has Been Killed’ – Wike Tells Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that the coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu is bound to fail.

Naija News reports that prominent opposition figures have been working together to form a coalition to challenge the Tinubu administration in 2027.

The coalition spearheaded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been battling to secure a political platform.

The difficulty is due to a leadership crisis rocking the main opposition party, with many believing it will be challenging for the PDP to confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Maitama-Gishiri Bridge, Katampe, Jahi, Mabushi link roads in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike said Tinubu’s good works have killed the coalition.

Wike noted that Tinubu’s administration has helped contractors to have confidence in the government.

He said, “The Coalition is bound to fail and it has failed. Your good works have killed the coalition.

“Under Tinubu, contractors now have confidence in the government. Your good works have killed the coalition in Nigeria.”

Wike, who vowed to continue supporting Tinubu’s administration, added, “Some people will not be happy; many of them were born not to be happy.