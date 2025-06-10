Wike Renames Abuja ICC After President Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre, AICC, after President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the iconic facility, initially constructed in 1991 under the administration of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, was designed to serve as a first-class event centre meeting global standards before Wike renovated it.

Speaking at the commissioning of the structure by the president on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike stated that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre is a world-class structure that requires constant maintenance and that anyone using the premises must pay, regardless of their social status.

Meanwhile, Wike has stated that the newly renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) will not be handed over to politicians to manage.

He also dismissed the possibility that the new handlers would mismanage the new facility.

Speaking after inspecting the facility and other ongoing projects scheduled for commissioning, the Minister assured that well-trained Nigerians would be responsible for handling the facility.

He disclosed that Julius Berger, not politicians, would manage the company.

According to him, “The centre will be maintained by Julius Berger, the company that built it. We’re not going to hand it over to any politician to manage.

“The staff working there are Nigerians who have been supervised by us to operate the technology that’s not complicated, and we’ll start operations soon after commissioning.”