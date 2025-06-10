Why APC Is Ensuring That PDP Is Factionalised — Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the crisis in the main opposition party.

Naija News reports that the two-term Presidential aspirant, while featuring on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State’s monthly programme, “Guest of the Month,” in Ibadan, the state capital, said the APC is jittery of the PDP.

The veteran journalist stated that the PDP has all it takes to wrest power from the APC in 2027 if the party is united, but the ruling party at all levels is ensuring that the main opposition party remains factionalised.

Momodu further submitted that it is impossible to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027 unless a formidable team and coalition are formed.

He added that his soul has already left the PDP, while only his body remains in the party.

He said, “If PDP is united, it has all that it takes to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2027, but forces against it would not allow this to be.

“The APC is jittery of the PDP, noting that it is the only opposition party that can challenge its dominance in 2027. This is one of the reasons why the leadership of the APC at all levels is ensuring that the party is factionalised.

“There is no way that a disunited PDP can wrest power from APC in 2027. The ideology of the ruling party is to weaken the main opposition party

“Another challenge is the problem within the party. Some of its members are being used to work against its stability and progress. But PDP is a law-abiding party. It always follows due process before making any decision on its members.

“It is the law that will stimulate the process of suspending or sacking erring members.

“Also, whoever would contest favourably against the current president must come from the opposite direction in terms of regions in Nigeria.”