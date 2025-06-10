Transfer Updates: Grealish, Gyokeres, Cherki, Kepa, Kudus, Others

As the special transfer window, which allows clubs to complete deals before the 2025 Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, ends today, Europe’s top clubs are still making bold moves to strengthen their squads.

From high-profile replacements to surprising swap deals, the latest transfer round-up reveals the intensity behind the scenes.

Below is a look at the top transfer stories making headlines:

Jack Grealish to Bayer Leverkusen?

Manchester City’s winger Jack Grealish, 29, has emerged as a potential replacement for Florian Wirtz, should the 22-year-old German midfielder exit Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: The Sun)

Gyokeres Furious Over Transfer Block

Viktor Gyokeres, 27, is reportedly enraged after Sporting backtracked on a gentleman’s agreement that would have allowed him to leave this summer for £67m. (Source: Record – in Portuguese)

Rayan Cherki to Man City

Manchester City have agreed a £34m deal with Lyon for 21-year-old French midfielder Rayan Cherki. (Source: The Times – subscription required)

Arsenal Eye Kepa Bargain

Arsenal are keen on bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga, 30, from Chelsea for a cut-price £5m. (Source: Sky Sports)

Burnley Set £50m Price for Esteve

Burnley have slapped a £50m valuation on 23-year-old French defender Maxime Esteve, amid interest from Bayern Munich, now led by former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. (Source: Football Insider)

Barcola Tops Bayern’s Wish List

PSG’s 22-year-old winger Bradley Barcola is Bayern Munich’s top summer target, with Atletico Madrid’s Nico Williams as an alternative. (Source: Sky Sport Germany – in German)

PSG Target Bournemouth’s Zabarni

PSG are targeting Illia Zabarni, 22, but Bournemouth want £59 million for the Ukrainian centre-back. (Source: L’Equipe – in French)

Tottenham and United Want Semenyo

Tottenham have intensified their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo, 25, from Bournemouth, with Manchester United also keeping tabs. (Source: Sky Sports)

Newcastle Move for Kudus After Mbeumo Blow

Newcastle United are aiming to sign Mohammed Kudus, 24, from West Ham, after missing out on Bryan Mbeumo. (Source: Football Insider)

Kudus-Aguerd Swap Deal in the Works?

West Ham may propose a swap deal involving Kudus with Chelsea and are ready to offload Nayef Aguerd, 28, for £25m. (Source: Teamtalk)

Tottenham Eye Nene from Salzburg

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Dorgeles Nene, 22, the Mali winger currently playing for Red Bull Salzburg. (Source: Teamtalk)