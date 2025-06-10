Transfer Deadline: Huijsen, Bettinelli, Tierney Headline Club World Cup Moves

As the special FIFA Club World Cup transfer window slams shut at 7 p.m. tonight, several major European clubs have rushed to finalize key deals before the freeze.

From Real Madrid’s defensive future to Celtic’s nostalgic reunion, here’s your comprehensive roundup of all the top transfer stories.

Huijsen Fulfills a Dream: Real Madrid Land €60M Starlet

Real Madrid have officially unveiled Dean Huijsen as their marquee summer defensive signing, securing the Spanish international from Bournemouth for €60 million.

The 20-year-old, who grew up a Madridista, was emotional in his presentation ceremony at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“This is the best day of my life… Real Madrid is the team of my life, and I’m here to give it my all,” Huijsen declared.

New Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso praised the young defender’s potential, suggesting he fits perfectly into his ball-playing philosophy.

Huijsen is expected to be a starter in Madrid’s backline during the Club World Cup campaign.

Bettinelli Joins Champions: Manchester City

Marcus Bettinelli has swapped Chelsea blue for Manchester City sky blue, signing a one-year deal to bolster Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping options.

The 33-year-old Englishman joins as backup to Ederson and Ortega Moreno and will be registered for the Club World Cup squad.

“I’m honoured to join Manchester City,” Bettinelli said. “I hope to contribute in training, the dressing room, and on the pitch to help the team win more trophies.”

City’s Sporting Director Hugo Viana called the signing a strategic move, citing Bettinelli’s Premier League experience as a key asset.

Tierney Returns to Celtic

Kieran Tierney is officially back at Celtic FC, signing a five-year contract that sees him return to his boyhood club until 2030. The 28-year-old left-back, who made 170 appearances for the Hoops before his 2019 move to Arsenal, was visibly thrilled.

“To be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing,” Tierney said.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who previously coached Tierney during their trophy-laden spell together, welcomed the reunion.

“He’s such a high-quality player. Celtic has always been in his blood.”

Chelsea’s Maignan Move Collapses

A major blow for Chelsea, as their pursuit of Mike Maignan fell apart due to what the club has described as a ‘Club World Cup tax’.

AC Milan refused to lower their £20 million asking price for the France No.1, prompting Chelsea to walk away.

With the transfer window closing tonight, the Blues will now rely on an uncertain quintet of keepers, Petrovic, Sanchez, Jorgensen, Penders, and Arrizabalaga, though the latter is nearing a move to Arsenal.

Kerkez Close to Liverpool Switch

Liverpool are nearing a £45 million move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with the Cherries agreeing a deal for Rennes’ Adrien Truffert as his replacement.

Kerkez, 21, had a stellar Premier League season and is seen as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, who remains confident about retaining his spot.

“I back myself,” Robertson told BBC Scotland. “I still believe I have a lot to give.”

Wirtz to Anfield: Liverpool Near Mega Deal

The biggest name potentially arriving at Anfield is Florian Wirtz, with a fourth and final Liverpool offer of £118 million reportedly on the table. Bayer Leverkusen initially held out for £126.4 million, but a compromise is expected soon.

Wirtz, 21, is said to be convinced by Arne Slot’s project. A medical is reportedly scheduled within days, adding to a summer that’s already seen Frimpong and Armin Pecsi arrive, while Trent Alexander-Arnold departed for Madrid.

Musso Makes It Permanent at Atlético

Juan Musso has completed a permanent switch to Atlético Madrid, signing a contract until 2028 after a successful loan from Atalanta.

The 30-year-old Argentine goalkeeper impressed in cup competitions last season and brings with him a CV that includes Copa América and Europa League titles.