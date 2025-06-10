Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 10th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 10th June, 2025

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the ongoing coastal highway project being implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu as a misplaced priority.

The former Anambra State Governor argued that the current administration needs to solve more pressing issues, such as the challenges of insecurity and an ailing economy.

He questioned why such large-scale infrastructural projects are taking precedence over projects that have more direct bearings on the lives of citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, Obi questioned the rationale and timing of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

According to him, it is questionable to commit vast resources to the several infrastructural projects that will “lead nowhere when we have crisis.”

Naija News reports that the former Governor argued that the challenges of insecurity and stabilizing the economy need to be solved before embarking on such ambitious projects such as the coastal highway project.

The widow of a former military head of state, Sani Abacha, Maryam, has berated Nigerians for believing that subsequent administrations recovered monies stashed by her husband abroad.

Naija News recalls that the federal government had announced the recovery of tranches of money reportedly stashed by Abacha in foreign banks.

As of 2020, over $3.624 billion of the Abacha loot had been recovered. Similarly in May 2022, the United Kingdom said it recovered $23 million taken out of Nigeria illegally by Abacha’s associates and family.

About three months later, the United States returned another $20 million to Nigeria as part of the loot traced to Abacha.

In 2023, France returned $150 million of Abacha’s loot to Nigeria.

However, in an interview with TVC, Maryam demanded proof that her husband stashed looted funds abroad.

She stated that Nigerians are believing the stashed looted fund recovery because they are fools, stressing that her late husband saved money for Nigeria that was looted after he died.

Maryam emphasised that the constant finger-pointing at her husband reflects a deeper societal issue and urged the media to focus on its core mandate.

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has ruled out the chances of him joining the opposition coalition to work against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Governor of Abia State, however, described the leaders of the coalition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as his friends and brothers.

Naija News reports Kalu added that he does not understand the coalition they are championing, vowing to work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Speaking to newsmen after a visit to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Kalu said, despite his relationship with the coalition leaders, his allegiance remains with the APC.

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has clarified that his recent comments regarding an attack in Borno State were misinterpreted.

The former Senate Leader, in a statement personally signed on Monday in Abuja, explained that the “Buratai” he mentioned during a television interview referred to a town in Biu Local Government Area, and not to the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), who shares the same name.

Ndume, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, had raised alarm over rising insecurity in Borno and the broader North-East region.

While commenting on the deteriorating security situation, the senator said, “We are in a dire security situation. Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno. Some soldiers responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets.”

His comments triggered widespread speculation that the ex-army chief had been targeted by insurgents.

However, in a follow-up statement, Ndume clarified, “It was Buratai town in Borno State that was attacked, not the person of the erstwhile Chief of Army Staff.”

Former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed insinuations that he is part of the coalition against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi, a close ally of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, made this known a day after he met with Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, Sowunmi, who is a longstanding member of the PDP, expressed doubt about Atiku’s 2027 ambition.

Sowunmi stated that he is unaware if Atiku will be contesting for president in 2027, but has been spearheading the opposition coalition to unseat Tinubu, and he is not part of the current political engagement.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday evening hosted a strategic meeting with top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the banner of Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, declaring that the party “will not die” despite internal challenges.

Naija News reports that the closed-door session, held in Abuja, attracted several political heavyweights, including former G5 Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

While it remains unclear whether Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State — the only serving G5 Governor — was invited, the other founding members of the G5 were present.

Also in attendance were PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda; current and former lawmakers; and select zonal and state executives of the party.

Speaking at the meeting, Wike emphasized that the gathering consisted of individuals genuinely committed to the party’s survival.

He faulted the PDP leadership for ignoring advice that could have altered the party’s electoral outcome.

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has called out Nigerian filmmaker, Bola Akande, following the sudden death of a fast-rising actor, Ola Lawal, during a movie production.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via Instagram on Monday, June 9, 2025, slammed Akande over how she handled the tragic incident, which reportedly happened under her supervision.

Adeniyi Johnson said he does not hold Bola directly responsible for Ola’s death, but she needs to share her side of the story and offer support to the bereaved family.

According to him, Ola’s father felt disrespected by how the incident had been handled, adding that he and other film stars demand justice for the deceased and a proper burial.

Ace celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has recounted her struggle with paralysis and the unyielding determination to keep going despite the challenges.

Naija News reports that Toyin, in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, reflected that there were times when movement seemed impossible.

The stylist cum reality TV star, said she endured unimaginable pain but refused to let it define her existence.

Toyin Lawani also recalled being bedridden for six months and emphasised her commitment to avoiding a return to that state.

She stated that following her neurosurgeon’s guidance, she engages in minimal workouts, steering clear of heavy lifting and sit-ups to safeguard her spine.

Toyin encouraged others grappling with pain to resist its control and to show up boldly when it matters most.

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday has won him more respect on the home front.

In a lighthearted post-match moment, Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, revealed that his Spanish-born children often teased him at home, rooting for Spain just to get under his skin.

“My children are Spanish, and they joke with me at home and say, ‘The trophy is for Spain,’” Ronaldo said jokingly. “Now they saw their dad win against Spain, so they will show more respect.”

But the night wasn’t all jokes for the football icon. Ronaldo was visibly emotional after the final whistle and could be seen crying tears of joy as Portugal celebrated their penalty shoot-out triumph.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, as the venue for the 2025 President Federation Cup final.

The 2025 President Federation Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

This year’s men’s final will see Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Kwara United, clash with Nigeria National League (NNL) outfit, Abakaliki FC, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the women’s category, defending champions Rivers Angels will battle Nasarawa Amazons at the same venue.

The NFF made the confirmation in a press release issued on Monday, underscoring its commitment to hosting a memorable football spectacle in the nation’s commercial hub.

El-Kanemi Warriors were crowned champions of the previous edition of the competition. The winners of this year’s tournament will earn a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.