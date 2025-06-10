‘Tinubu’s Brain Is Very Alert, He Is Smarter Than His Opponents, Including Peter Obi’ – Atiku’s Ally, Sowunmi

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has opined that President Bola Tinubu is smarter than his opponents, including the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi, a close ally to the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, made this known after a recent visit to the President at his Bourdillon residence in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos state during the Eid celebrations.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, June 9, 2025, Sowunmi stated that those who do not understand what it takes to design a futurist idea that could work should stop demonising Tinubu’s policies.

Speaking on the recent visit, Sowunmi said, “Having been in office for two years, it’s not a bad time to have a conversation with the President. I was concerned that this democracy was faltering and I don’t think it was his fault. I do not understand after about 24 years, political parties would just suddenly assume that they have an escape route of blaming others for their woes. I didn’t like that.

“I began to be a little bit uncomfortable with the demonising of all policies by those who don’t understand what it takes to design futuristic ideas that could work.

“I decided to engage him since people talk about his frailty. So, I jumped on that investigation.”

The PDP chieftain also praised President Tinubu’s mental agility and his differences from other political opponents.

He added, “His brain is very alert, he is fit. You know when you are asking someone questions and he is answering without looking at the book. Do you know the difference between Bola and them? He doesn’t have one approach to dealing with everybody. By miles, Tinubu is smarter than them. He is smarter than Peter Obi, he is smarter than them.

“I just believe that there comes a time in the life of a nation where you must try to be sure whether the direction a leader is going is the right direction or at least whether it is the intended direction and I guarantee you, he is smart — above average.”