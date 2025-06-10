Three Killed, 96 Houses Razed In Fresh Plateau Attack

At least ninety-six homes have been destroyed in a fire ignited by attackers in Gyenbwas, a settlement located in the Langai district of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) in Plateau State.

Residents claimed that the assailants plundered food supplies, mattresses, livestock, and various other possessions.

The traditional leader and Madugun Langai, Alhaji Yakubu Umar, informed Daily Trust about this incident on Tuesday in Jos.

Umar reported that in addition to the two individuals who lost their lives on Monday, one more body was found on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to three.

The community has accused the Berom ethnic group of orchestrating the attack, a claim that they have refuted.

Umar lamented that “We have never experienced such atrocities. The perpetrators burned working equipment, clothes, foodstuffs, and other items. They also looted goods worth millions of naira. We live peacefully with everyone, and that is why we were very surprised.”

The traditional ruler urged both the state and Mangu LGA to investigate those behind the act and bring them to book.

He also urged the state government to provide aid to those who have lost their properties.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Berom Youth Mothers (BYM) Association denied the allegation of launching the attack, describing it as false.

BYM president, Dalyop Solomon, who denied the allegation, said: “Yesterday, three of our members who were on the farm around the area were attacked by terrorists and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital. All we know is that our people are under attack. Fulani are only coming out with excuses to justify their terror attack.

“But they should also know that whenever they attack our people, we have the right to defend ourselves. In the process of self-defence, it may result in that. Someone who is targeted may exercise the right to self-defence of life, family and property, which is allowed by law. Possibly, people in the cause of self-defence, pursue the attackers to their hideout. We have never committed any attack against any Fulani.”