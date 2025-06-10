‘They Want To Kill Me Like Mohbad’ – Portable Cries Out

Controversial Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has raised alarm over a plot to kill him after a performance in Ikorodu, Lagos, ended in chaos.

Naija News reports that Portable, in a video via his Instagram page, alleged that someone in the crowd attempted to inject him during the live show.

While recalling the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his colleague, Mohbad, the ‘Zazu’ crooner said he narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal attack.

The singer further revealed that his leg was injured during the ensuing commotion as fans rushed to embrace him.

Portable clarified that no physical fight broke out at the show, but it was just chaos.

He added that the attacker might have been sent by enemies who did not want to see him succeed.

He declared, “I went to perform in Ikorodu, and they injected me. They want to kill me like they did to Mohbad I was performing when a guy just ran out from the crowd to inject me. I slammed the mic on him.

“We didn’t fight each other at the show. It was just chaos. See, if they had tried to fight me, I would have retaliated. But in the process of trying to embrace me, they hit my leg.”