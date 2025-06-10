Tems To Headline FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show

Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, will headline the inaugural halftime show at the FIFA Club World Cup final, scheduled for July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New York.

The historic performance will feature a global lineup, with Tems joined on stage by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin and American pop icon Doja Cat. Together, they will deliver a cross-continental musical spectacle in what promises to be one of the most-watched football events of the year.

The announcement was made by Global Citizen, producers of the show, on their official website. The performance will be streamed live and free of charge on DAZN.com, giving fans around the world access to the groundbreaking event.

Tems, expressing her excitement, described the show as more than just music, highlighting its unifying power and its contribution to a global cause.

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,” she said. “I can’t wait. See you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!”

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, also confirmed the announcement on social media platform 𝕏, expressing gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans.

“This is the first-ever halftime show in a FIFA competition and we are proud and honoured to be a part of it,” Awoniyi wrote.

The event will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, to raise money to promote education through FIFA’s Football for Schools initiative, benefiting children across more than 200 countries. $1 from every ticket sold to matches in the 2025 tournament will be donated to the fund.