Supercomputer Predicts Winner Of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

In a stunning prediction ahead of this summer’s newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup, a supercomputer has predicted that Portuguese giants Benfica will pull off a sensational upset by beating Manchester City in the final to lift the trophy.

The Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States, features a star-studded cast of football’s elite, including reigning champions Manchester City, Spanish titans Real Madrid, and French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, according to the data-driven forecast by BoyleSports’ supercomputer, it will be Benfica who emerge victorious—despite having neither won their domestic league nor made it to the semi-finals in the Champions League era.

Benfica have been drawn in Group C alongside Argentina’s Boca Juniors, Germany’s Bayern Munich, and Auckland City from New Zealand.

Manchester City, the defending champions after their 2023 Champions League triumph, are expected to enjoy a strong run, claiming high-profile victories over Real Madrid—now reinforced by England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold—and 2023 runners-up Inter Milan.

However, City’s journey is predicted to end in heartbreak as they fall to Benfica in a dramatic final.

One of the biggest surprises of the tournament will be the early exit of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Despite Messi’s presence, the MLS side is tipped to finish bottom of Group A, which includes Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Portuguese side Porto, and Brazilian champions Palmeiras.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are expected to be South America’s top performers, narrowly losing to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Another major shock, according to the supercomputer, is the poor showing from newly crowned European champions PSG.

Despite a stellar campaign under Luis Enrique, the Parisians are predicted to crash out in the group stage. Their group includes Brazil’s Botafogo, Spain’s Atletico Madrid, and MLS outfit Seattle Sounders.

Chelsea, England’s second representative, are forecasted to bow out in the Round of 16. The 2021 Champions League winners find themselves in a competitive group featuring Flamengo, LAFC, and Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis, but are not expected to make significant progress.

The expanded tournament, which will span a month, comes with a hefty £97 million prize pot and promises a new era for the Club World Cup as FIFA aims to elevate the competition’s global appeal.

Football fans can look forward to watching superstars like Messi and Kylian Mbappe, although Barcelona’s absence means teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will not feature.