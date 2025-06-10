South-East No Longer Behind Because Of Tinubu – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged people from the South-East region to unite in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, acknowledging his efforts in reversing years of federal neglect in the area.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State commended President Tinubu for appointing individuals from the South-East zone to strategic positions in government, including himself as Minister of Works, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Minister of Science and Technology.

Umahi described these appointments as significant steps toward reintegrating the South-East into national governance.

He said, “Before now, many Southeast states had no federal projects. Today, the federal presence is visible across the region. That is what true national integration looks like.”

“We lost political ground in the past, but this government is bringing us back. It’s not yet perfect, but we are no longer left behind. We must acknowledge that and support the President.”

Umahi also urged residents of the zone to reject divisive rhetoric and embrace constructive engagement with the Federal Government.

“The South-East must count one before counting two. We need reintegration, not isolation. President Tinubu has started this process—we must not waste the opportunity,” he stated.

He stated that the President’s accomplishments in governance and his national integration strategy are sufficient to secure his return to Aso Rock by 2027.

The Minister also faulted the opposition figures advocating for a coalition against President Tinubu in 2027, describing them as anonymous and lacking in credibility.

Naija News reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other politicians have been engaged in discussions regarding a coalition movement aimed at displacing Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Additional leaders of the coalition include the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the APC, Salihu Lukman, among others.

During the 2025 Sallah celebration with the Muslim community in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Umahi stated that Tinubu has demonstrated outstanding leadership for Nigerians and deserves a second term.

The minister praised President Tinubu for promoting what he referred to as an “unprecedented level” of interfaith harmony and national unity.

Additionally, he characterized the President’s choice to head a Nigerian delegation to the Vatican for the Pope’s inauguration as a “unique and historic” act that astonished many Christians and signified a new phase of religious tolerance.