Some People Celebrating Infractions Between Tinubu And Sanwo-Olu – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe has claimed that the rumoured rift between President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is making some people excited.

Igbokwe stated that some individuals celebrating the alleged infractions between the duo were expecting it to escalate into another political chaos.

Speaking via his Facebook post, the APC chieftain, however, stated that the case has been settled and forgotten.

He wrote, “Some people have been celebrating the infractions between PBAT and his son Gov Sanwo Olu thinking that it will escalate. No sir, it can never happen.

“The leader has always been a wise man from day one. All is forgotten and the case rested.”

There has been speculations over alleged fall out between the governor and his political godfather, Tinubu.

A viral video that emerged recently, captured a moment when the president reportedly shunned the governor at an event in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, Igbokwe, has said former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has a serious character issue.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe’s comment follows the former minister’s disclosure that he and many Nigerians are hungry.

Speaking during the celebration of his 60th birthday in Abuja on Saturday, Amaechi said the opposition coalition has the capacity to remove President Bola Tinubu from power.

Reacting, Igbokwe, in a post on Facebook, said Amaechi has a terrible temperament and should not be taken seriously.

Recalling his experience with Amaechi, Igbokwe wrote: “If you have had personal experience with former Governor Rotimi Amaechi as I did at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, in 2015 when PMB came to campaign in Lagos, you will not take him seriously at all. He has a serious character issue.

“Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi, former Commissioner for Waterfront in Lagos, had a personal encounter with Rotimi Amechi at Agege Stadium Lagos.

“The Hausa Community in Lagos prepared a private campaign for PMB and Amechi came on behalf of the president.

“Amaechi came into the venue and asked all the Arewa leaders who organized the show to leave the podium. They refused and challenged him without measure. Amaechi has a very bad temperament.

“I had a similar experience with Amaechi at Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere during PMB campaign in Lagos in 2015.”