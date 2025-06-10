Senegal Humble Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions In England

Senegal pulled off a stunning upset against Coach Thomas Tuchel’s England in an international friendly, securing a dominant 3-1 win at City Ground.

Despite taking an early lead through Harry Kane, the Three Lions were outclassed by a confident and clinical Senegalese side who responded with three unanswered goals.

England started brightly, and their early pressure paid off in the 7th minute when captain Harry Kane slotted home from close range.

The goal, his 66th in international colours, gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage and suggested a routine evening lay ahead for Tuchel’s men.

Senegal, however, were unfazed by the early setback. They grew into the game, pressing England high and exploiting spaces on the flanks.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 40th minute when Ismaïla Sarr finished off a swift counterattack, drawing the African champions level before the break.

After the break, Senegal continued to outplay England in midfield. Their dominance was underlined in the 62nd minute when Habib Diarra found the back of the net, completing a fine move to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. England struggled to find a response, and their frustrations mounted as the clock ticked down.

Any hopes of a late equalizer were dashed deep into stoppage time when Cheikh Sabaly capitalized on England’s disorganized defence, firing in Senegal’s third goal in the 93rd minute to seal a memorable win.

The defeat serves as a wake-up call for newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, whose tactical setup and substitutions failed to stem Senegal’s momentum.

England’s inability to control the midfield or contain Senegal’s pace on the break will raise questions ahead of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For Senegal, the result is more than just a friendly win, it’s a statement of intent. The African giants showcased their depth, discipline, and technical quality, making it clear they can challenge any team on the global stage.