Sanwo-Olu Accompanies Tinubu To Airport After Settling Rift

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, accompanied President Bola Tinubu to the airport as he departed the state for Abuja, the nation’s capital, after a two-week stay.

Naija News reports that a video shared by Tinubu’s aide, Olusegun Dada, shows Sanwo-Olu alongside the President’s security personnel.

The latest development comes a few days after Sanwo-Olu visited the President’s residence along with some members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos over his ‘rift’ with Tinubu.

Meanwhile, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State, Muraina Taiwo, has confirmed that the alleged rift between Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been resolved.

Taiwo, who spoke with Punch in a telephone interview, said the misunderstanding was now a thing of the past.

“Everything they are saying, God has resolved it. The father (Tinubu) has drawn his son (Sanwo-Olu) closer, and the son has also hugged his father; we are now one in Lagos State.

“It only looked like that, but currently, we are in the meeting, and God has done it,” he said.

Also weighing in, former Ogun State Governor and APC chieftain, Olusegun Osoba, said party leaders had been actively working to mend the cracks between the two leaders.