‘Provide Evidence Of Abure In Bed With APC Govt’ – Labour Party Dares Peter Obi

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has dismissed the claims of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the crisis in the party.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in an interview on Arise Television on Monday, June 9, 2025, alleged that the APC-led Federal Government has infiltrated the leadership of the LP and is fomenting crisis in the party.

However, the Labour Party, in a statement by the faction’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on Tuesday, stated that Peter Obi and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, are responsible for the crisis in the party.

The LP accused Peter Obi of constantly misinforming Nigerians and challenged him to provide evidence of Abure’s political romance with the APC.

The Abure camp noted that the former Governor of Anambra State had failed, urging him to own up to his mistakes instead of accusing the government of infiltrating the LP, thereby demarketing the party.

The statement maintained that the Labour Party would not go into any alliance with any other party, adding that it had every opportunity in 2023 to do so, but chose to stand by Peter Obi and even Alex Otti before and after the general election.

The statement reads, “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party was called to an interview on Monday granted by the party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi wherein he alleged that the APC led Federal Government has infiltrated the leadership of the Labour Party and by so doing, fomenting crisis in the party. But when asked to produce the evidence, Obi could not produce any tangible evidence. He however said that the national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure referred to the Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti as a dwarf.

“As a member of our party, we sincerely do not wish to join issues with Mr. Obi but for his penchant to constantly misinform Nigerians on the real reasons for the crisis in the party, knowing that virtually most other parties are in one form of crisis or the other. We sincerely hope that he should introspect and move away from this ill-conceived narratives.

“We dare Obi to produce any tangible or intangible evidence which suggests remotely or otherwise that the Abure leadership of the Labour Party is on the bed with the APC led government.

“Nobody is infallible and it behoves on anyone who makes mistakes to be bold enough to own it. When good leaders fail, they should own up to their responsibilities. Obi failed in providing leadership for the party. He should own up to his mistakes.”