Poland Coach Probierz Breaks Silence On Stripping Lewandowski Of Captaincy

Poland national team coach, Michal Probierz, has broken his silence following the backlash that trailed his decision to strip Robert Lewandowski of the team’s captaincy.

The move led Lewandowski to announce his retirement from international football.

Speaking in an interview with Sport, Probierz revealed that the decision was carefully thought out and made in consultation with players and staff after Poland’s disappointing performance against Moldova.

“After this analysis, I decided there would be a change of captain for the national team,” he said.

The coach explained that Piotr Zielinski was selected as the new captain based on his rapport with teammates and the positive atmosphere he fostered within the squad.

“Zielinski had good conversations with the players. I believe this is the best decision for the team at this time,” he noted.

Probierz also addressed claims by Lewandowski that he had requested the announcement of the captaincy change be made publicly. According to the coach, he declined the request because the decision was solely his to make.

“I didn’t agree, because it was simply my decision,” Probierz clarified.

The fallout from the decision was swift, with Lewandowski declaring he would no longer represent the national team under Probierz’s leadership. However, the coach insists he never shut the door on the Barcelona star.

“I only learned about Lewandowski’s decision from the media. Nobody closed the door on him. I wish him the best of luck,” he said.

Despite the storm, Probierz stands by his choice, emphasizing that his priority is the unity and future of the team.

“Zielinski will now be the captain. I believe this is the best decision for the team at this time,” he reaffirmed.