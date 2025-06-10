PDP Leaders Spilt On Sanctioning Members Involved In Anti-Party Activities

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly divided over whether or not members of the party allegedly involved in anti-party activities should be sanctioned.

Some PDP leaders who spoke to Daily Sun stated that it would be counter-productive to impose sanctions while others believe that there is a need to enthrone discipline in the party

Some party leaders at different levels have been accused of allegedly flirting with the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and other political parties.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, a PDP Board of Trustees member, Eddy Olafeso, insisted that it was paramount to sanction anyone involved in anti-party activities.

He explained that this is necessary to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to toe a similar path in the future, as well as ensure that the PDP goes into the next general elections as an organised and disciplined party

“Of course, after the disciplinary procedure, whoever is involved in anti-party activities should be sanctioned so that it can serve as a deterrent to those who may want to commit the same offence in the future,” he said.

The BoT member, while reacting to the sentiment that this is not the right time for the PDP to sanction its members, queried, “when is sanction not in the interest of the party? At what time and season do you punish people? And what season do you say even if you commit an offence you cannot be punished? I believe that if you have committed an offence, you should equally be punished for it. It is better to go into a war with a disciplined army than to go with a morbid and disorganised people. For me, it is better for us to know the number who are committed and who are willing to serve the party in any capacity.”

However, party Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, told the aforementioned publication that “an eye for an eye leaves the whole community blind.”

Osadolor said the opposition party needs every one of its members at this time to prosecute the 2027 elections.

“My position is that there is no one who has not sinned. There is no one who has not erred. There is no one who is perfect. If it is possible to forgive ourselves and commit ourselves to ideals of the party and not get ourselves caught in the bickering of the past, then we can have a common place to move forward.

“It is only when such members show that they are unrepentant, unremorseful, that they are not ready to change…that is when I will subscribe to their dismissal from the party. But beyond all of these, I believe we need everybody in this fight to unseat this current government. So, all hands that are useful and committed should be welcome at this time,” he stated.