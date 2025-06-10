Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that the actions of the G5 Governors during the 2023 presidential election played a critical role in stabilising Nigeria and preventing post-election unrest.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remark on Monday during a meeting with members of the “Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP” from the 36 states and the FCT, held in Abuja.

The former Rivers State governor said the decision by the G5 Governors not to support their party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was based on a principled stand to uphold the North-South zoning arrangement.

The G5 group included Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

“You may like us, you may hate us; the truth is if G5 did not take our decision, this country would have been in crisis,” Wike declared.

“It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was, but the right thing had to be done, and we still stand by that decision.”

PDP Ignored Constitution, Says Wike

Wike, a staunch critic of the PDP leadership, said the party’s refusal to adhere to its own constitution on zoning was the root of its electoral downfall.

“We have continued to emphasise that the party’s constitution and that of the country should be respected,” he said. “If the party had listened to what we said, we wouldn’t have been where we are today.”

He accused some party leaders of acting with impunity and warned that greed and ego were threatening the survival of the opposition party.

“Ours is to continue to pacify people and bring them together and desist from saying that they should go to hell,” Wike cautioned. “Let us not allow greed; let us not allow ego to kill our party.”

Despite the internal wranglings and the fallout from the 2023 elections, Wike expressed optimism that the PDP can still recover if party stakeholders come together and address the root causes of disunity.

The meeting was attended by other prominent PDP figures, including former governors Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu. Also present were PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.