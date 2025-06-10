PDP Crisis: Saraki Meets Makinde As Wike Hosts ‘Concerned Stakeholders’

Amid ongoing internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Senate President and Chairman of the party’s Special Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday met with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a bid to restore unity within the opposition party.

Naija News reports that Saraki, who was accompanied by former Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, disclosed the meeting in a post via his official social media handle.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, Governor @Seyiamakinde, for making time to meet with us today—even though it coincided with your wife’s birthday. Warm wishes to Her Excellency Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde,” Saraki posted.

“Following today’s meeting, we remain cautiously optimistic as we forge ahead to secure a common position among the leadership of our great party.”

Wike Withdraws from Reconciliation Agreements

The fresh reconciliation effort comes just days after Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, publicly announced his withdrawal from all previous peace pacts within the PDP.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor and member of the G5 group, blamed the breakdown on dishonesty and betrayal among party leaders, singling out Governor Makinde as “the architect of our problems.”

According to Wike, the internal cracks began to deepen after the 2023 general elections, with stakeholders allegedly reneging on mutual agreements.

Wike: PDP Must Not Die

Later on Monday, Wike hosted a meeting of PDP power brokers under the banner of “Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP” in Abuja.

The meeting drew several prominent figures, including former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and former Senate Minority Leader Philip Aduda.

Addressing the gathering, Wike said: “All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party—not just on TV or in the newspapers, but committed to the party at various levels.

“Today, this country is stabilized because of the activities of the G5 Governors. You may like us, you may hate us. The truth of the matter is if G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis.

“It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was, but the right thing had to be done and we still stand by that decision.”

Wike insisted the party must respect both its internal constitution and the Nigerian Constitution if it hopes to remain relevant.

He said “As an opposition party, we cannot continue to act with impunity… Let us not allow greed and ego to kill our party.”

Ortom Backs Wike’s Influence

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, also spoke at the meeting and declared that Wike remained one of the most instrumental figures in PDP’s development.

“He who pays the piper dictates the tune. Let anyone in Nigeria come out and tell us who has contributed more to the growth of the PDP than Wike,” Ortom said.

He further argued that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike as FCT Minister showed recognition of his political relevance.

“The president understands that the country cannot be a one-party state, and that’s why Wike was appointed to a sensitive national role.”