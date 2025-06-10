Osun PDP Blasts APC Over Internal Crisis, Denies Involvement In Party’s Woes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has fired back at the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, accusing it of peddling blame games and falsehoods to cover up its internal divisions and self-inflicted crises.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media for the PDP in Osun, Oladele Bamiji, the ruling party described the APC’s latest accusation that the PDP was stoking disharmony within the opposition as “ridiculous and nauseating to a sane mind.”

Reacting to a recent statement by the Osun APC, Bamiji pointed fingers at the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, for “speaking facts to issue” by referring to a former Speaker and other members of the Ilerioluwa faction as “political toddlers” during a recent gathering in Osogbo.

“If Sooko Tajudeen Lawal is blind, is he also deaf? Did he not hear Ajibola Basiru, his own party’s National Secretary, at an Ileya get-together where he described their own governorship aspirant and former Speaker as political toddlers?” Bamiji queried.

He further stated, “Was Basiru at a PDP event when he made those remarks? So how does a bitter truth from one of their top men suddenly become PDP’s fault?”

The PDP noted that the APC’s attempt to deny or twist the statement, despite its circulation in audio-visual formats online, is a continuation of the party’s habitual denial tactics, much like its reaction to the Appeal Court ruling that sacked its local government chairmen and councillors.

Bamiji challenged the APC to confront Basiru directly rather than dragging the PDP into the mud.

He said, “We challenge the rudderless APC members and their leadership in Osun to take on Ajibola Basiru directly instead of pulling the PDP into their internal squabbles. Their crisis is the result of unchecked ambition, ego battles, and the trauma of their 2022 defeat.”

The PDP emphasised that its administration, led by Governor Ademola Adeleke, remained focused on delivering people-oriented governance.

The Osun PDP also slammed the opposition’s alleged attacks on the Amotekun Corps, warning the APC against undermining a security outfit that is playing a vital role in protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Bamiji stated, “If some of their members are involved in crimes like kidnapping, robbery, or violence, they should be warned. The law is no respecter of party, tribe, or religion.”

Reaffirming its commitment to development, the PDP said it was focused on governance and not interested in distractions.

He said, “This week, our party-led government will be commissioning new roads and flagging off a dualisation project in Iwo. We are committed to urban renewal and infrastructure development.”

Bamiji concluded by saying Governor Adeleke already has a “winning ticket for a second term” and that the people of Osun have reaffirmed their trust in the PDP.

He added, “We are focused on the job the people of Osun gave us. There’s no room for petty distractions.”