Ondo Guber: PDP’s Ajayi Rejects Tribunal Verdict

The governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Ondo State election, Agboola Ajayi, has expressed his discontent with the ruling of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News reports that the Tribunal, which consists of three members and is led by Justice Benson Ogubu, dismissed all petitions that were submitted against the election victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, which took place on November 16, 2024.

Furthermore, the Tribunal characterised the petitions from the Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the PDP as “worthless and unmeritorious.”

In response to the Tribunal’s decision announced on June 4, 2025, Ajayi voiced his disappointment and pledged to contest this decision at the Court of Appeal.

He asserted that the judgment exhibited “glaring inconsistencies” regarding the management of crucial evidence and exhibits that were presented during the hearings.

Ajayi said: “We believe the Tribunal did not accord proper analysis to the details of the evidence before it. While we respect the judiciary, we strongly disagree with the outcome and will be appealing this decision.”

The PDP candidate stressed that although the ruling favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP remained resolute in its commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“We are aware of prevailing concerns about the integrity of the justice system in Nigeria, especially in politically sensitive cases. Yet, we remain resolute. Electoral laws are not symbolic—they must be obeyed. Our democracy deserves better,” Ajayi added.

Ajayi also voiced concern that APC representatives appeared at the court on the judgment day in a celebratory mood, implying they may have had prior knowledge of the verdict—a situation he characterised as concerning yet not disheartening.

He urged PDP supporters throughout the state and the nation to maintain their hope, reassuring them that the fight for justice continues.

He stressed that the PDP’s choice to appeal highlights its steadfast dedication to the democratic process, the rule of law, and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system, even as the country gets ready to commemorate Democracy Day on June 12.