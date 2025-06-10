‘Nigerians Are Not Concerned About Tinubu’s Identity’ – Presidential Aide Attacks Peter Obi

Presidential aide, Tope Fasua, has dismissed concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s identity as irrelevant, insisting that Nigerians are more interested in the results his administration is delivering than in lingering certificate or identity controversies.

Naija News reports that Fasua made the remarks on Monday while reacting to an old video clip of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging Tinubu to publicly clear the air over questions about his personal records.

In the resurfaced clip, Obi had called on Tinubu to “reintroduce” himself to Nigerians, stating that transparency was necessary to protect the country’s image globally.

Obi had said, “Uninformed outsiders now see Nigerians as fraudsters, certificate forgers or identity thieves. The controversy is unnecessary, just as the implicit global embarrassment could be avoided. “In my opinion, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have saved the nation and himself this.”

“Bola Tinubu should reintroduce himself to the nation he governs and tell the nation who he is, where he is from, where he went to school, and his real name. It’s a simple task that will take only a few minutes. And he must perform this task immediately.”

However, in a sharp rebuttal posted on his official Facebook page, Fasua described Obi’s comments as “a focus on the irrelevant,” questioning the timing and purpose of raising the issue.

“This video is being hailed in some quarters as an act of bravery. I think it’s a focus on the irrelevant. Is this the best our man can do at this moment?” he asked.

Fasua argued that Nigerians were more interested in the outcomes of government policies than in questions surrounding Tinubu’s past.

“Nigerians are not concerned about Tinubu’s identity. It’s the results that matter. He could as well be from planet Mars,” the presidential aide said.

He also took a jab at the former Anambra State governor’s oratory, saying, “Mr Obi struggles to sound intellectual but just can’t be in this lifetime.”