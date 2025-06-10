Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday, 10th June, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Tuesday, 10th June, 2025.

Ten National Assembly members from Akwa Ibom State elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Young Peoples Party have resolved to join Governor Umo Eno in the All Progressives Congress. They join two senators from Edo and Nasarawa, Neda Imasuen and Ahmed Wadada respectively, in planned defections to the ruling APC.

The much-expected mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) are set to take off this quarter with some already deploying infrastructure while others have commenced operations. For emphasis, MVNO is a telecom firm that doesn’t own its mobile network infrastructure. Instead, it leases access to an existing network (usually from a Mobile Network Operator – MNO) to provide unique mobile services to its customers.

The Presidency and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, clashed yesterday over the fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State says the ongoing coalition talks by some opposition politicians will, before the end of this month, metamorphose into a formidable ‘’platform’’ to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 general election.

Residents of flood-prone communities in several states are resisting evacuation and are instead asking the authorities to come to their aid, Daily Trust reports. Following the recent flood that killed over 200 persons and left about 500 others missing at communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, the federal government, last week, raised the alarm that 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are currently at the risk of a similar disaster.

