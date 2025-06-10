Newly Elected LG Chairman Dies In Katsina

The recently elected chairman of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Dan Hamidu, has passed away just two months after taking office.

Naija News understands that Hamidu, who began his term in April 2025, died on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The official cause of his death has not been revealed. However, there are unverified reports indicating that he had been experiencing health issues for some time.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of the state, Kaula Mohammed, has confirmed this unfortunate event in an official statement.

In the statement, Governor Radda expressed profound sadness regarding Hamidu’s death, referring to him as “a loyal party member, an experienced civil servant, and a grassroots politician who dedicated his life to public service with integrity, humility, and exceptional commitment.”

The statement reads, “Today, Katsina has lost one of its most committed and selfless sons. Hon. Hamidu was a quiet achiever who believed in the values of integrity, transparency, and people-first leadership. His death is a painful loss — not only to Bakori but to the entire state.

“The deceased was elected Chairman of Bakori Local Government in the February 2025 local government elections and officially assumed office in April 2025. Though his tenure was brief, he left behind a legacy of purpose-driven leadership and genuine commitment to community development.”

The governor noted that Hamidu’s service across different levels of government had always been marked by diligence and a deep concern for the welfare of the people.

“He was not someone who sought the spotlight. He let his work speak for him,” the governor added.

“Even in a short period, he showed what leadership could mean when rooted in sincerity.”

Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late chairman, the good people of Bakori, and members of the APC family across the state.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi.

“We will continue to remember him for his modesty, his dedication, and the love he had for his people,” the Governor prayed.