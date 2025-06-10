My Deal Is For Otti And Tinubu To Support Each Other – Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Uzor Orji Kalu, has stated that he does not support the opposition parties’ coalition talks to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking when he visited the governor of Abia Alex Otti, Kalu said his deal is for the president and Otti to support each other.

Kalu also spoke of his relationship with Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, describing him as a “personal friend and brother”.

He said, “I’m not into coalition talks… My deal is for Tinubu and Otti to support each other.”

“El-Rufia is my personal friend and brother, so their condition is what I do not understand. What I understand is that APC is on course, and I have many triggers to pull out.

“Otti doesn’t have a problem with me. I don’t want to talk of a coalition; I talk about Otti supporting Tinubu and Tinubu supporting Otti. That is my deal,” he said

On April 16, El-Rufai dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), noting that the Tinubu administration is the “worst and most corrupt” in Nigeria’s history.

He also described the government as the most intolerant since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999.