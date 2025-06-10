Matchroom Teases Anthony Joshua Vs Wilder Long-Awaited Clash

Speculation is mounting once again over a long-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, as Matchroom Boxing publicly signals renewed interest in staging the blockbuster bout.

The fight, which once promised to be a unification spectacle at the height of both men’s reigns in 2018 and 2019, never materialised due to promotional hurdles and divergent career paths.

But years later, with the heavyweight division undergoing another shake-up, the narrative is making a dramatic return.

Matchroom CEO Frank Smith has confirmed that the Joshua vs Wilder bout is firmly back on their radar if the American can successfully navigate his upcoming return to the ring.

“If he comes through his warm-up, Deontay Wilder,” Smith told Boxing News when asked about possible opponents for Joshua. “This sport is about narrative. It’s about buying into fights that people have an interest in, and that’s a fight everyone would still have interest in.”

Wilder, 39, is set to face journeyman Tyrrell Herndon on June 27 in Kansas. The bout marks a crucial step for the former WBC champion, who has lost four of his last five fights, including high-profile defeats to Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, and most recently, Zhilei Zhang.

Despite this turbulent run, Wilder remains a box-office attraction, and a convincing win later this month could propel him back into title contention.

Joshua, on the other hand, is recovering from elbow surgery and is targeting a return to the ring between September and November.

Talks have been ongoing with Saudi Arabian officials, particularly those behind Riyadh Season, over a potential two-fight deal.

Though names like Jared Anderson and long-time rival Dillian Whyte were floated, Whyte is reportedly finalising a separate August bout against rising British prospect Moses Itauma.

Smith downplayed Whyte’s chances of facing Joshua next, instead throwing weight behind the Wilder bout.

“I personally like the Deontay Wilder fight myself. I think there’s so much narrative there,” Smith told BoxingScene.

“AJ’s in a great position. He’s still commercially the biggest draw in the sport, I believe, but we’ve got to make the right decision and this is the biggest decision he’ll make of his career.”

Before any official announcement, Matchroom insists the priority remains Joshua’s full recovery and preparation.

“Get back in the gym, get 100 per cent, and then we’ll go for it,” Smith concluded.