JUST IN: Suspected Herdsmen Raid Benue Community, Kill Scores

Gunmen suspected of being herdsmen reportedly initiated new assaults on Tuesday evening in the Agatu and Apa Local Government areas of Benue State, resulting in multiple fatalities.

It was reported that in Agatu LGA, a man named Sunday Dutse, a resident of Odejo and the younger sibling of a former local government chairman, was killed along the Odugbeho-Ogbaulu road.

Naija News learnt that Dutse had been displaced from his community due to a previous herdsmen attack and had sought refuge in Ogwule-Kaduna, also located in Agatu LGA.

Earlier that day, a different attack reportedly took place in EdikwG’Icho, a community within Apa LGA, where three young individuals were ambushed and killed.

It was reported that two of the victims were from EdikwG’Icho, while the third was from Ugbokpo.

These assaults occurred despite a recent visit from high-ranking military officials, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who had assured the implementation of enhanced security measures in the affected regions of the state.

In other news, tragedy struck in Gboko, Benue State, as a 67-year-old French national, Mr. Pietier Gilles, was discovered dead in his hotel room over the weekend.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred at Hotel Jovina in Gboko town, where the tourist had checked in on June 6, 2025.

According to reports by Zagazola Makama, Mr. Gilles, believed to be on a long-distance bicycle tour across West Africa, had entered Nigeria from the Niger Republic on May 19.

Confirming the incident, police sources said the hotel manager, Emmanuel Terhide Laha, reported the case to the “A” Division Police Station at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

Laha informed the authorities that the tourist had fallen ill on June 7 but refused to be taken to the hospital. As his condition worsened, the hotel staff called in a medical professional to assess his health.

“He was, however, discovered to have died,” a police source said.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), upon receiving the report, led a patrol team to the hotel. Photographs were taken at the scene before the body was moved to the General Hospital in Gboko for preservation and autopsy.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and diplomatic procedures are being followed to ensure proper handling of the case.