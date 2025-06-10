‘Only Genuine Reconciliation Can Save Him From Impeachment’ – APC Warns Fubara

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara that his only path to survival lies in true reconciliation with the State House of Assembly.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, lamented that Fubara has made no substantive overtures toward the duly elected lawmakers who remain out of step with his administration.

Okocha said, “I can confirm that there is no reconciliation effort currently underway in Rivers. The suspended Governor, Fubara, has not made any move to reconcile with the lawmakers.”

On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers over the political stalemate between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara.

Naija News reports that the President then suspended Fubara and the entire State Assembly, appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as sole administrator for six months.

While the PDP governors have legally challenged the decree, recent high-level meetings among Tinubu, Wike, and Fubara have fueled speculation of a potential reconciliation.

Okocha’s warning came amidst rumours that President Tinubu may choose Democracy Day on June 12 to lift Fubara’s suspension and restore him to office.

“Only genuine reconciliation can save him from impeachment, as the Supreme Court judgment stands,” Okocha stressed, referring to the apex court’s ruling that any suspension must be resolved through lawful processes.