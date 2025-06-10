June 12: Restore Fubara, All Elected Lawmakers In Rivers – IYC Tells Tinubu

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has urged President Bola Tinubu to restore the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and all embattled lawmakers in the state.

Naija News reports that this call comes in anticipation of this year’s Democracy Day commemoration on June 12.

In a press release issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the President of the Council, Dr. Theophilus Alaye, urged President Tinubu to reaffirm his commitment to democratic principles by lifting the State of Emergency currently in place in Rivers State and reinstating constitutional democracy.

Alaye emphasised that Tinubu, being a significant beneficiary of the nation’s democratic progress, should take this opportunity on June 12 to restore Governor Fubara, along with all elected representatives in the state.

He stated that doing so would not only reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law but also help mend the divisions that have surfaced recently.

Alaye pointed out that any interference with that mandate not only disrespects the will of the Rivers populace but also threatens the very foundation of democracy itself.

He said, “As we approach June 12 – Nigeria’s Democracy Day – the Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide extends a solemn reminder of what this date represents: the triumph of the people’s will, the sanctity of the ballot, and the resilience of our democratic journey.

“June 12 is not just a date – it is a symbol. We, therefore, call on President Tinubu, as a foremost beneficiary and icon of Nigeria’s democratic evolution, to seize this moment and fulfill his promise.

“It is in this spirit that we acknowledge President Bola Tinubu’s reported commitment to restoring constitutional order in Rivers State by reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara and all duly elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on or before June 12, 2025.

“This promise must not be taken lightly, nor should it be seen as a mere political concession – it is a necessary act of justice and statesmanship.

“Governor Sim Fubara was elected by the people of Rivers State through a transparent and democratic process.

“Any disruption to that mandate undermines not just the will of the Rivers people, but the very foundation upon which our democracy stands. Similarly, the sidelining of elected lawmakers erodes public trust in governance and sets a dangerous precedent that Nigeria cannot afford.”

Alaye highlighted that the Ijaw community, recognised for their dedication to peace, fairness, and justice, has observed the events unfolding in Rivers State with both patience and optimism.

He pointed out that their patience should not be mistaken for indifference, nor should their silence be interpreted as weakness, emphasising their belief in dialogue, “and their readiness to uphold the democratic rights of our people if necessary.”

He stated that this year’s Democracy Day would be remembered not merely as a celebration, but as a pivotal moment when justice was achieved, peace was restored, and democracy triumphed over other sentiments.